Lara Dutta says she was shocked when her 4 year old daughter spoke about 'divorce'

In a recent interview, Lara Dutta revealed that she was shocked to find out that her daughter Saira knew about the concept of divorce when she was just 4-years-old. Lara even went on to reveal that it was Mahesh Bhupathi who taught her the meaning of divorce while watching the famous show ‘Friends’.

Speaking with Brut India, Lara revealed that Mahesh’s favourite show is Friends and he got their daughter Saira hooked on to it when she was just four years old. “So at four, my daughter came and asked me one day, 'Mum...' she was playing a game and she said, 'Oh, I'm living. This is my house, that's your house and I'm divorce.' And I almost had a heart attack, because I was just like 'What are you saying? Who told you? What is divorce?' and she's like, 'Oh, when two people are in a bad marriage and don't get along and they're living separately, it means they are divorced',” Lara said. Lara was shocked to learn this and asked her daughter who told her about it to which Saira said, ‘Daddy did’.

“I was like (gesturing a phone call) 'Mahesh, why the hell have you told her what divorce is?' and he started laughing. He was like, 'No we were watching Friends and she wanted to know why was Ross married three times.' I was like, 'So you told her the meaning of divorce?' That's the kind of parents we are,” Lara added.

Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lara spoke about how she and Mahesh wanted at least one of the parents to always be with Saira. “When Saira was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work,” she had said.

