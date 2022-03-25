Lara Dutta's Mumbai residence sealed as actress tests positive for Covid-19: Report.

As Covid-19 numbers have continued to fall across India and Mumbai, restrictions have been considerably relaxed. However, news of actress Lara Dutta testing positive surfaced on Friday. Turns out, the actress' Mumbai residence was sealed by the BMC after she tested positive. While BMC had largely done away with containment zones for the last few months, the civic body put up a notice at Lara's residence.

According to an Etimes report, the official notice declared Lara's residence a 'micro containment zone'. A source also revealed to the publication that only Lara has contracted the virus in her family. For now, Lara has not confirmed that she has contracted the virus. On Friday, however, she took to Instagram to wish her friend and former actress Celina Jaitly's twins on her birthday.

Sharing a picture of Celina's twin sons dressed up in a Spider-Man costume, Lara wrote, "Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!!!. Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24March."

Lara Dutta was most recently seen in Bell Bottom where she played the unrecognisable Indira Gandhi. The actress even received an award for the same and is slowly but steadily making a comeback in front of the camera. While Lara is now picking up exciting scripts, she has also starred in several web shows.

