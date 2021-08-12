Lara, Huma, Vaani; VOTE for your favourite female character look from Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

Cinema lovers in India are excited as starrer Bell Bottom is all set to unlock movie halls on August 19, 2021, by releasing. After a long wait, a film has created a lot of buzz and it is all set to release in theatres amid the ongoing pandemic with restrictions. Amid this, the trailer of the film showcased 3 female characters essayed by Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and . Each of the characters had distinct looks from one another and well, today's poll is to know which one impressed you the most.

Lara, who will be seen on the big screen after a while, reunites with Akshay in Bell Bottom after years. In the film's trailer, we saw her in the role of late PM Indira Gandhi. Her epic transformation immediately caught the attention of the internet and her look. Apart from Lara, we get to see Huma in a never-seen-before avatar. In the trailer, we get to see her with Akshay and his crew, who go fight the hijackers and it appears as if she is essaying the role of an undercover agent pretending to be a flight attendant. Her look also seemed to leave an impact.

Apart from Lara and Huma, the trailer showcases Vaani as Akshay's ladylove and well, her look from that era as a working woman seemed to have caught the attention of netizens. Even her stylish retro looks in the song Marjaawaan that was recently released with Akshay seemed to have gone viral among fan clubs. Now, as the film is all set to release on August 19, we want to know your favourite look so far out of Lara, Huma and Vaani's characters from Bell Bottom.

So, go ahead and vote below. Also, tell us in the comments why you like a particular female character's look.

