'Lassi 'stache': Shilpa Shetty shares Sukhee shoot shenanigans with her fans; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is known for surprising her followers. Shilpa's social media activities are always a delight for the fans, whether it's sharing cute photos with her family or posting amazing workout videos. Now, the Hungama 2 actress is making headlines once more, this time for her next film Sukhee. It's worth noting that Shilpa recently announced the release of her upcoming film Sukhee. You can always catch her sharing film shoot updates on her Instagram. Today, the actress gave a glimpse of their shoot shenanigans on her Instagram stories - and we are sure you won’t be able to stop drooling and laughing once you see the story!

Currently, the Sukhee team is at Patiala for shooting. In the clip, we could see Shilpa making the best of her visit to Patiala. She should be seen with a huge mud glass filled with Patiala’s famous drink, lassi. As she gulped down the delicious drink, she humorously formed a ‘Lassi ’stache’ above her lips. No, we didn’t make up new words - we are just following what queen Shilpa named her adorable new mustache!

Check Shilpa Shetty's story HERE

Sukhee is a Sonal Joshi directorial and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment. Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan’s much talked about Hungama 2 which marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s big Bollywood debut. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. As of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

