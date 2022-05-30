The Last Ride & Rapper Tupac: Fans point out strange coincidences in Sidhu Moose Wala's death & final song.

The death of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has not only left the entertainment industry shocked but also his fans heartbroken. The musician was shot dead in his car in Punjab's Mansa district. Reportedly, Moose was shot a day after the state government withdrew his security which included two gunmen who were provided to him. He was travelling along with his two friends to his native village Moosa, when the incident occurred. Both his friends were also grievously hurt in the shootout, as per various media reports.

While the uproar over the 28-year-old rapper's demise has been massive, his fans could not help but point out some strange coincidences between Sidhu Moose Wala and late American rapper Tupac Shakur. Many other fans also took to social media to celebrate and Moose's music.

Here are some strange coincidences that fans have shared on social media:

Sidhu Moose Wala's final song, which he shared on YouTube around 15 May, was titled 'The Last Ride'. A part of the song's

lyrics are: "Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda, ni ehda uthuga jawani ch janaja mithiye (the glow on the face of this young man shows that he will die young).” One fan tweeted, "Sidhu Moose Wala' ominously last track 'The Last Ride' proved true in him."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May. One of his songs is titled '295' which he released last year.

'The Last Ride' was reportedly Moose's tribute to late American rapper Tupac Shakur who was also shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996 in the US.

Moose's 'The Last Ride' album cover features Tupac's car in which he was shot.

Another Twitter user pointed out how both Moose and Tupac were in the driver's seat when they were killed. In Moose's case, his friends were seriously injured, while Tupac's music producer Suge Knight was also injured that fateful night.

To this date, Tupac Shakur’s murder remains unsolved. International reports have pointed out to gang rivalry as the prime reason. Coincidentally, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra stated that Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was seemingly the result of inter-gang rivalry.

Several Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, many remembered the rapper for his contribution to music. In fact, world renowned rapper Drake also paid tribute to the rapper.

