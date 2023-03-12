Last rites of Madhuri Dixit’s mother: Actress arrives with husband Shriram and son Ryan

Madhuri Dixit’s mother, Snehlata Dixit passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 90. The cause of her death and other details have not been known yet. She passed away peacefully at her own home surrounded by her family members. The actress and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene released a joint statement confirming the news. In the report, they stated, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3 pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr. E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”

Later in the day, the actress was spotted in her residence leaving for the funeral with husband Dr. Shriram Nene, and younger son Ryan. The family was snapped inside their car. Madhuri joined her hands in response to the paparazzi trying to take a glimpse inside the car.

Besides the actress’s family and relatives, a few celebrities who were spotted at the funeral included producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of Madhuri's last project, 'Maja Ma'. Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor was also spotted.

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her mother’s 90th birthday last year

Last year in June, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to share a few snaps on her mother’s 90th birthday. From the photos, it can be seen the actress posing with her husband and mother, and another photo shows the actress posing with her two sisters with their mother in the middle. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! #Birthday #HappyBirthday #90thBirthday #MotherDaughter.”

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are drenched in each other's love; Couple share dreamy pics from Haldi