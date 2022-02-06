Lata Mangeshkar to be accorded state funeral; Mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6 February at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted to the ICU for over three weeks. The veteran singer also battled pneumonia along with the deadly Covid-19 virus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

The legendary singer's last rites will be held on Sunday itself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral.

As per sources, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought to her Peddar Road residence Prabhu Kunj from the hospital around 12:30 PM. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards.

A state funeral will be accorded at 6:30 PM as per state protocol.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, met the media outside the hospital on Sunday morning. He said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left a massive void in the Indian music fraternity and the nation shocked and saddened. Over the last few weeks, Lata Mangeshkar's family members as well as the doctor treating her at Breach Candy Hospital were updating fans about her health.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at the age of 92