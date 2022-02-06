Lata Mangeshkar being awarded Bharat Ratna in THIS Throwback video will always be a moment of pride

It is indeed a sad day for all the music lovers today. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. Since morning social media is filled with netizens mourning her demise. Even celebrities from across the country are expressing their grief about her unfortunate demise. Even though she is no more, her songs and memories will be etched in all our lives forever. Well, today as we remember the singing legend, here is a throwback video of her receiving country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

In the video, you can see Lata Mangeshkar being awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in March 2001 at a glittering function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was after this that the legendary singer had said that even a flower bestowed to her by the country was a big thing for her. To note, she is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. President K.R. Narayanan had presented the award to the legendary singer.

Take a look:

As news of her passing away surfaced, several fans and netizens took to Twitter to mourn her demise. One user tweeted, "India is poorer." Whereas another tweeted, "92 is a number that no many see in their lives. Lata Mangeshkar ji lived a good life until her demise today. Let’s celebrate her death as we should for someone departing at this age. She is eternal."

Shraddha Kapoor was seen visiting the singer late last night with her mom. Before that, Asha Bhosle was seen exiting the hospital and updated the media present there about Lata Mangeshkar's health. Apart from family members, Madhur Bhandarkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and politician Raj Thackeray reportedly visited the hospital to check on the singer's health.

