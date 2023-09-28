Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and others remember legendary singer

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar needs no introduction. Her timeless melodies continue to rule millions of hearts. Fondly known as The Nightingale of India, the legendary singer’s mellifluous voice had a calming effect. Starting her career in the pre-independence period to ruling till millennial generations, Lata had a remarkable career for nearly eight decades. Today marks the 94th Birth Anniversary of the legend. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebs including Dharmendra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, and others remembered the singer.

Bollywood celebs remember the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th Birth Anniversary

Today, September 28, marks the 94th birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Remembering the Lag Jaa Gale singer, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful monochromatic picture of Mangeshkar from her youthful days. Alongside, he wrote, “Lata Di’s birth anniversary’. Have a look:

Anushka Sharma also taking to her Instagram handle shared a photo of the singer with Ek Pyar Ka song in the background. Alongside, she wrote, “Remembering the legend on her birth anniversary (folded hand and music emoji). Take a look:

Legendary actress Saira Banu shared a happy picture featuring her with the Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote with the picture, “Remembering the Nightingale of Indian Music Industry on her Birth Anniversary. I always treasure the moments Dilip Sahib and I have spent with her.”

She further writes, “Her art will be cherished in all our hearts forever and beyond. (with a red heart emoji)

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a heartfelt video on his Instagram handle from the curated photographs of the moments spent with the singer. The video was accompanied with the song, Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh in the background. Have a look:

Soon after the post was shared, several fans and followers flooded the comments section of the actor, remembering the singer. While Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol poured red-heart emojis, a fan commented, “Ek Chand hai ek Suraj hai aur ek hi Lata mangeshkar thi unki yaad to jarur aayegi happy Birthday Lata mangeshkar ji (with folded hand emojis)

Popular filmmaker Madhur Bhndarkar known for acclaimed movies like, Fashion, Heroine, and others shared a multi-picture post on X (foremely Twitter). The post featured priceless pictures of the director with the legendary singer. He accompanied the post with the caption, “Reminiscing the iconic @mangeshkarlata Didi on her Birth anniversary. Your voice remains unmatched, leaving an eternal void in our hearts. We miss you dearly, didi. (red heart and folded hand emojis) #LataMangeshkar (folded hand emojis)

Recognizing Lata Mangeshkar’s notable contribution to music, she was even conferred with the prestigious honors like Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. In a long list of accolades, she also appeared in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in history.

We at Pinkvilla too remember the Nightingale of India on her 94th Birth anniversary.

