Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lag Jaa Gale to Ajeeb Dastan; 5 evergreen songs by Nightingale of India

Lata Mangeshkar is easily one of the most iconic, popular, and influential playback singers India has ever seen. In her career spanning eight decades and around thirty-six Indian languages and several international languages. For her contribution, she was bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, Dadasahab Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan among others. September 28th marks the birth anniversary and to celebrate this occasion, here is a look at five of her most iconic and evergreen songs.

Five Evergreen Songs of Lata Mangeshkar

1) Lag Jaa Gale

Lag Jaa Gale remains one of the most recognizable songs of Lata Mangeshkar's career. The song is from the 1964 mystery thriller film Woh Kaun Thi? and it was composed by Madan Mohan while the lyrics were penned by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan.

2) Tere Bina Zindagi Se

This iconic song was sung by Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar for Gulzar's 1975 film Aandhi. Both the film and all its songs, particularly this one, remain people's favorites to this date. Aandhi stars Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles.

3) Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Another song by Lata Mangeshkar that has reached the status of a classic, this one is from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. This Hawaii-inspired song is based on Jim Reeves' My Lips Are Sealed. It was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra.

4) Jiya Jale

The entire album of Mani Ratnam's Dil Se... consists of really good songs and one of them is Jiya Jale. Sung by Mangeshkar along with Malayalam vocals from M.G. Sreekumar, the song is a beautiful fusion between the two languages.

5) Tere Liye

Tere Liye is from the album of Veer-Zaara which consists of music from old and untouched compositions by Madan Mohan. All the pieces of music were revised by his son Sanjeev Kohli for the film. Written by Javed Akhtar, Tere Liye has beautiful vocals from Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod.

