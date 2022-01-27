Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU after being given a trial of extubation

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID 19. She has been under doctors’ observation for a long time. Well, the team has been regularly sharing health updates of the singer with fans and well-wishers. Recently, they had revealed that the 92-year-old singer's health has 'marginally' improved and that she is still in the ICU. And today, the team mentioned on the social handle that a veteran singer has been given a trial of extubation.

The tweet reads, “Lata Didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of your prayers and good wishes.” Earlier tweet read, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

Fans and her family members are continuously praying for her speedy recovery. In Ayodhya, saints have performed the "Mahamrityunjay jaap" and a 'hawan' for singer.

Recently, the doctor had also issued a statement regarding the 'disturbing' rumours about her health and her team too had urged everyone to abstain from spreading them.

