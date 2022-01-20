Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU; Doctors say they are trying their best for her recovery

It has been around 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar has been tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. It was reported that Lata was also diagnosed with pneumonia along with COVID 19 and has been in ICU ever since. Needless to say, the legendary singer’s massive fan following has been praying for her speedy recovery ever since. While there have been several reports doing the rounds about Lata Mangeshkar’s health, as per the recent update, she is still in ICU.

According to a report published in India Today, Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital has stated that Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU. While the doctors are reportedly doing everything possible in their reach to help Lata recover, Dr Samdani urged people to pray for her. “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery,” he was quoted saying. To note, Lata was hospitalised after she had mild symptoms of the deadly virus. It was reported that she will continue to be in ICU considering her old age.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Lata was shifted on a ventilator, a report in Indian Express claimed that the legendary singer is not on a ventilator and has been improving. “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” a source was quoted saying.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late