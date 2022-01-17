Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, will take time to recover: Doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to fight COVID-19 and pneumonia at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was hospitalised last week after testing positive for the deadly virus. Now, just a few moments back Lata Mangeshkar’s treating doctor shared her health update.

While speaking to ANI, Dr. Pratik Samdani, an associate professor at Breach Candy hospital said that the singer will take some time to recover due to her age. “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age,” the doctor told.

While fans continue to pray for her recovery, recently Asha Bhosle revealed that several Pujas have been organised at the veteran singer's home. Speaking with ETimes, Asha said, "Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery."

A day before, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told, "Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health."

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards for her contribution in the musical world.