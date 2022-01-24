Lata Mangeshkar continues to show signs of improvement, still under treatment in ICU: Report

Lata Mangeshkar’s massive fan following, who have been praying for her speedy recovery these days, took a sigh of relief of late as it is reported that the legendary singer’s health is improving now. For the uninitiated, Lata was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital early this month after she was tested positive for COVID 19. According to media reports, the 92 year old singer was also suffering from pneumonia and was being treated in ICU. And now as per the recent update, while Lata is still in ICU, she is showing signs of improvement.

According to a report published in India Today, one of Lata’s close family friends stated that while the legendary singer’s health is improving and is being monitored in the ICU, they are looking forward to her speedy recovery. “Lata Didi is showing continued signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home,” the family friend was quoted saying.

To note, several speculations about Lata Mangeshkar’s health have been doing the rounds of late including the singer being shifted on a ventilator. However, a report published in the Indian Express had a source stated, “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on a ventilator”.

Here’s wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.

