Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Aditya Thackeray arrives at Breach Candy hospital; Security beefed up.

Lata Mangeshkar left a deep void on Sunday morning as the legendary singer passed away due to multiple organ failure. The veteran singer was in the hospital for almost a month where she battled Covid-19 and pneumonia. On Sunday, soon after it was officially announced that Lata Mangeshkar was no more, Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the hospital.

Several politicians rushed to the hospital to pay their last respects. Aditya Thackeray was one of them as the paparazzi snapped him arriving at the hospital. Nitin Gadkari was also seen arriving early Sunday morning. Take a look at the photos below:

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: State funeral today evening; Priyanka Chopra, PM Modi pay tribute