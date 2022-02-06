Lata Mangeshkar Demise: India is poorer, say Twitterati as netizens mourn the loss of legendary singer .

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more. The legend breathed her last at 8:12 AM on 6 February. The legendary singer's health deteriorated on Saturday following which she was on aggressive therapy. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in early January after she tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar had mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU.

As news of her passing away surfaced, several fans and netizens took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the legendary singer. One user tweeted, "India is poorer." Whereas another tweeted, "92 is a number that no many see in their lives. Lata Mangeshkar ji lived a good life until her demise today. Let’s celebrate her death as we should for someone departing at this age. She is eternal."

Take a look at some reactions:

Shraddha Kapoor was seen visiting the singer late last night with her mom. Before that, Asha Bhosle was seen exiting the hospital and updated the media present there about Lata Mangeshkar's health. Apart from family members, Madhur Bhandarkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and politician Raj Thackeray reportedly visited the hospital to check on the singer's health.