Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & others heartbroken, express grief

All Lata Mangeshkar fans are in a state of deep shock after the news of the Legendary singer passing away came out. She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital today morning. It indeed is the end of an era. Since morning netizens have been mourning the loss of the veteran singer and social media is filled with tweets. In fact, many Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media to grieve the loss of the singer. From Katrina Kaif to Siddhant Chaturvedi, a lot of them have taken to their Instagram handle to mourn the loss.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of a young Lata Mangeshkar smiling in a black and white picture as he shared a heartbreaking emoji. Katrina Kaif too took to her Instagram handle to share yet another picture of the legendary singer. She wrote, “Legend” with three heart emojis. Kiara Advani also shared a black and white image of the late singer and wrote, “You will always be loved revered for generations. Rest in peace Lata Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family.” Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan too took to their Instagram handle to share the singing legend’s image and mourned her loos.

Many celebrities like Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Javed Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar have been spotted reaching Lata Mangeshkar’s house.

As per sources, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought to her Peddar Road residence Prabhu Kunj around 12:30 PM. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards.

