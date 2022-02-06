Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Legendary singer’s mortal remains reach her residence; PICS

In an unfortunate incident, singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. The singer, popularly called as 'Nightingale of India', was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the news spread, many celebrities and politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to their social handles and paid tribute. The funeral will also take place today at Shivaji Park. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has mentioned that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral.

Lata's body has been taken out from the hospital and will be reaching her residence where will be paying their tribute to the late singer. As per sources, at 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards. The Nightingale of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

The Central government announced two days of state mourning, today and tomorrow.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to pay her tributes to Lata Mangeshkar and shared that she "felt grateful that she (Lata Mangeshkar) held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music."

