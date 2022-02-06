Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raj Thackeray arrive to pay their last respects to the singer

Lata Mangeshkar at the age of 92 passed away this morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. It is a sad day for the entire industry and music lovers. It was yesterday that the news of her health deteriorating had come out and since then her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery, but today morning the legendary singer breathed her last. Many celebrities have been visiting her residence since morning. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan with his daughter Shweta Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and others were clicked and now director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Raj Thackeray were clicked arriving at the late singer’s home.