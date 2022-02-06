Lata Mangeshkar Death: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & others pay tribute to India’s nightingale

In an unfortunate incident, acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. The news was confirmed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed to ANI. The singer, popularly called Nightingale of India, was admitted to the hospital in January after she was tested positive for Covid 19. As soon as the news spread, many celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to their social handles and paid tribute to her.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.” Director Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, “The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti.” Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Hoping against hope that this is not true. If it is....I dont even have the words to express the loss and grief. #LataMangeshkar ji ki awaaz India ki pehchaan hai, aur hamesha rahegi.” Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Deeply saddened by demise of @mangeshkarlata didi she has been a mother figure to me over the years, use to call her every fortnight & have conversations. It's a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi.Red heartRed heart#OmShanti Folded hands#VoiceofIndia.”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar.”

Check all the reactions here:

To note, Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others.

