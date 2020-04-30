Lata Mangeshkar devastated by Rishi Kapoor’s demise; Says ‘This loss is unbearable for me’

Rishi Kapoor has breathed his last in Mumbai today and Lata Mangeshkar is finding it hard to come in terms with this harsh reality.

The news of Rishi Kapoor passing away this morning has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. Everyone is mourning the loss of the legendary actor. Rishi was one of the most talented actors of Bollywood and had entertained the audience for over 40 years now. And with him not being around, the showbiz industry is shattered and the celebrities have inundated social media with their messages of condolences for this irrevocable loss to the Indian cinema.

Among all the celebrities, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has also mourned the unfortunate demise of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor. Sharing her thoughts on micro-blogging site Twitter, the senior artist asserted that she is numb and devastated at the moment. Lata also emphasised that his death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema. “Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein,” Lata Mangeshkar had tweeted.

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

To note, Lata has been associated with the Kapoor family even before Rishi was born. In fact, the legendary singer had even held the Bobby stars in her arms while the latter was just six months old. Besides, she was also in his constant touch while Rishi was battling cancer for two years now. For the uninitiated, Rishi wasn’t keeping well for quite some time now and was hospitalised for two weeks for breathing issues.

