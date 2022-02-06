Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi set to reach Mumbai's Shivaji Park by 6 PM for last rites

Hours after Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and succumbed to multiple-organ failure, the legendary singer will be laid to rest with full state honours. The preparation is already underway at Mumbai's Shivaii Park where Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated with state honours. Aditya Thackeray was already at the venue to make sure preparations were underway in full swing.

Among the many celebrities and personalities arriving to pay their last respects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be reaching Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi." BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal is also at Shivaji Park and spoke to the media.

He confirmed that PM Modi will be reaching Shivaji Park by 6 PM. "Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00pm today, after which #LataMangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30pm: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal," ANI's tweet read.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, met the media outside the hospital on Sunday morning. He said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."

