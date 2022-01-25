Lata Mangeshkar health update: 'Marginal improvement' in veteran singer's condition as she recuperates in ICU

Fans of Lata Mangeshkar have been praying for her recovery over the past few weeks. The veteran singer continues to remain in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 and today, her team took to social media to share her health update with fans and well-wishers. The team revealed that the 92-year-old singer's health has 'marginally' improved and that she is still in the ICU. Along with it, Lata Mangeshkar's team requested everyone to refrain from spreading 'disturbing' rumours about her health.

On Tuesday, Lata Mangeshkar's team took to her Twitter account to share an update about her health as she continues to be in ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital due to COVID 19. The tweet read as, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you." Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID 19 a few weeks back and was hospitalised. She also reportedly is being treated for pneumonia.

Take a look:

Just recently, the veteran singer's doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani had issued a statement regarding the 'disturbing' rumours about her health and her team too had urged everyone to abstain from spreading them. Lata Mangeshkar's sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle had earlier informed Etimes that she has not met the veteran singer as she is in COVID 19 ward. She had also shared that puja is going on at Lata Mangeshkar's house to pray for her recovery.

Fans, celebs and all family members of the Nightingale of India have been hoping for her recovery. Many have taken to social media to pray for her health.

