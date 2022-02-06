Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: She continues to be in ICU, says doctor treating her at Breach Candy hospital.

Over the weekend, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated. On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, had said that she is critical. Now, on Sunday morning, Dr Samdani released an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Samdani said that Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU. He did not specify whether the singer was still critical or stable. He added that she is under his supervision. ANI offered the update via a tweet, it read, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. For the last 29 days, singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai."

Take a look:

On Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorated and the update was shared by her doctors. Talking to ANI, Dr. Pratit Samdani stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors."

Several bigwigs rushed to Breach Candy hospital on Saturday. Pinkvilla's sources had exclusively revealed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and politician Raj Thackeray visited. The paparazzi spotted Shraddha Kapoor along with her mum Shivangi Kolhapure as well as Lata's sister Asha Bhosle at the hospital.

