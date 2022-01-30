Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer is conscious, will have to wait for discharge says doctor.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was battling Covid-19 and pneumonia, for almost three weeks now is marginally improving. On Saturday, several portals had reported that the veteran singer's health is improving slowly and steadily. Now, the doctor treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital has offered another update.

Speaking to ETimes, Associate Professor, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital said that the singer has been conscious. "Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious." However, an immediate discharge on the cards is not possible.

Dr Samdani added, "As for her discharge, we will have to wait and watch." Fans have been fervently praying for Lata Mangeshkar's health and also professing their love for her on social media.

Earlier, the singer’s close friend Anusha Srinivasan had also revealed that, “she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

As per reports, a hawan was recently performed to pray for the singer’s good health in Ayodhya. “We have performed a ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’ for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. I would request PM Modi to meet her,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj had told ANI.

