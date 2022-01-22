Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows 'slight improvement' as she continues to be in ICU

As per the latest health update, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continued to remain in ICU days after testing positive for COVID 19 and being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her doctor has now shared a new update in which it was revealed that the veteran singer has shown 'slight improvement'. Fans of the legend have been praying for her quick recovery since the news about her being hospitalised due to COVID 19 came out. Her family members also have been sharing regular updates with fans.

As per ANI, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital." Previously, certain rumours regarding her health had hit the headlines and shutting them down, her spokesperson had told ANI that she is still in the ICU. With it, her spokesperson also had urged everyone to 'not give wind to false news.' It was also added that the doctors and family need their space too.

Have a look:

The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19. It was also reported later by Etimes that the singer also was being treated for pneumonia. Her sister Asha Bhosle had also spoken to Etimes previously and had informed that due to COVID 19, family members are also not allowed to meet her. It was also revealed that puja is being held at Lata Mangeshkar's house for her speedy recovery.

When the news about her being hospitalised came in, celebs too began praying for her quick recovery on social media

Also Read|Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU; Doctors say they are trying their best for her recovery