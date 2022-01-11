Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised and is in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is getting scarier by the day as the number of new cases continues to rise significantly. Not just commoners, even celebs are falling prey to this deadly virus which has taken over the nation with its third wave these days. And as per the recent update, Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, the legendary singer was rushed to the hospital soon after her diagnosis and is having mild symptoms as of now.

It has been reported that Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The news was confirmed by Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna while speaking to ANI. She also stated that the legendary singer is doing fine and has been admitted to ICU as a precautionary measure. She also urged fans to pray for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery and respect their privacy in this crucial time. “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” Racha was quoted saying to ANI.

To note, the 92-year-old singer is considered as one of the greatest playback singers in Bollywood. She was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. This isn’t all. She was also ranked as the most recorded artiste in history by the Guinness Book of Records in 1974 as she had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

