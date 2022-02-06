Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at the age of 92

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on 6, February, Sunday due to multi-organ failure. The veteran singer was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU for over three weeks. The veteran singer also battled pneumonia along with the deadly virus. According to a Times of India report, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at 8:12 AM. The singer's family will let friends and fans pay homage at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, met the media outside the hospital on Sunday morning. He said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."

Over the last few weeks, Lata Mangeshkar's family members as well as the doctor treating her at Breach Candy Hospital were updating fans about her health. An official health bulletin was also being shared with the media. Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left a massive void in the Indian music fraternity and the nation shocked and saddened.

Having led an eventful and rich life of several milestones, Lata Mangeshkar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1990. For her contribution to Indian music, she also was bestowed with Padma Bhushan in 1969 and Bharat Ratna in 2001. She began her career as a singer back in 1942 and never looked back. She recorded innumerable songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

In her decades-spanning career, she worked with several music directors like Madan Mohan, SD Burman, RD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, OP Nayyar to name a few. Not just this, she has lent her voice to many female stars like Sridevi, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Preity Zinta and many others. She is survived by her 3 sisters - Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Several politicians, sportspersons, Bollywood and television stars paid their heartfelt condolences on social media. Fans of the legendary singer were heartbroken and have taken to social media to recall fond memories. Her legendary songs also resurfaced as netizens remembered her legacy.