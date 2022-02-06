Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai

February 6, is a day that will always be remembered by Lata Mangeshkar fans as it marks the end of an era. Today morning the legendary singer breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Ever since the news came out, fans have been mourning her loss. Social media is filled with netizens expressing their grief over her loss. Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others had reached her residence to pay their last respects. Her funeral took place at Dadar’s Shivaji Park and finally, the legendary singer has been laid to rest with state honours.