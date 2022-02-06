Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai
Advertisement
February 6, is a day that will always be remembered by Lata Mangeshkar fans as it marks the end of an era. Today morning the legendary singer breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Ever since the news came out, fans have been mourning her loss. Social media is filled with netizens expressing their grief over her loss. Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others had reached her residence to pay their last respects. Her funeral took place at Dadar’s Shivaji Park and finally, the legendary singer has been laid to rest with state honours.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
I had a breakup with my fiance 6 months ago after i got into a huge quarrel with him about a girl i caught him with in his house and i told him that the relationship is over out of anger and i left his house that night. i had thought he would call me to apologize but he never did. I did everything i could to get him back because i love him so much but he refused to accept me back, i almost lost hope until i came across doctor Moonlight online and i told him what is happening, i doubted him at first but it surprised me how he helped me get my fiance back. This is why anytime i have problem i always call doctor Moonlight to help me. I am happy i contacted doctor Moonlight, Now we are making marriage plans. It is a miracle how he helped me get him back. you too can contact him if you have any kind of problem. Doctor Moonlight is a powerful spell caster, he can solve your problem for you so that u can become a happy person like me too and he has been doing good things in my life since i know him. Contact doctor Moonlight via: moonlightspellhome@gmail.com OR you can also Call/WhatsApp him via: +2347060418995.
0 REPLY