Lata Mangeshkar Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor arrives to pay her respects, Asha Bhosle and sisters seen; PICS.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning after almost a month-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and other ailments. She was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, a stone's throw away from her Prabhu Kunj residence in South Mumbai. From the hospital, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were brought home as several industry big-wigs and personalities arrived to pay their last respects.

The paparazzi snapped Shraddha Kapoor arriving at the singer's home. From afar, the camerapersons also captured sister Asha Bhosle standing in her balcony as the singer's mortal remains reached home. Late Lata's sisters Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar were also seen.