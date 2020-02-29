Lata Mangeshkar lauds Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in AndhaDhun & he’s on cloud nine; Take a look

After Lata Mangeshkar hailed Ayushmann Khurrana’s work in his 2018 release crime thriller AndhaDhun, the latter is filled with immense gratitude.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for doing unconventional roles on the big screen, delivered his career-best performance in 2018 release AndhaDhun. Interestingly, the crime thriller has been special for Ayushmann for several reasons. Not only did the Bala star won millions of hearts with his role of a blind pianist, but he also won a National Award for Best Actor for the AndhaDhun. And while Ayushmann is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way, his happiness knew no limit when recently legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sang praises for the actor’s performance in this Sriram Raghavan directorial

Lata di, who saw the movie of late, was bowled by Ayushmann’s acting prowess in the movie. Lauding the actor on social media, the veteran singer also revealed that she has been in awe of the songs sung by Ayushmann in the movie. “Ayushmann ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film AndhaDhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage. Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun,” Lata wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Needless to say, Ayushmann was filled with gratitude with Lata’s sweet note and expressed his gratitude towards her for her encouraging words. Thanking the legendary singer for her blessings, Ayushmann emphasised that her words mean a lot to her. He wrote, “Lata di, aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya.”

Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's tweet praising Ayushmann in AndhaDhun and his reaction:

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Indeed, it was a happy moment for Ayushmann.

Meanwhile, the Dream Girl star is busy basking in the success of his recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie deals with the sensitive issue of homosexuality and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Apart from Ayushmann, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

