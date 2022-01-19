Lata Mangeshkar not on ventilator, has begun having solid food and is doing better: Report

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in Breach Candy hospital and her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery since she contracted COVID 19. Now, a recent report claimed that the 92-year-old singer is improving and has begun consuming solid food by herself. Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised a week back when she tested positive for COVID 19. She was admitted to the ICU and since then, has been under the care of doctors at Breach Candy.

Now, a latest report by Indian Express claims that the legendary singer is not on a ventilator and is improving. The report cited a source and claimed that Lata Mangeshkar has begun to have solid food herself, the first time since she was admitted to Breach Candy. The source further told the digital portal that she is better and responsive. Amid this, her doctor also has been sharing regular updates with the media. Due to COVID 19, her family members also have not been allowed to meet her. This was revealed by Asha Bhosle in a chat with Etimes.

As per the source of the Indian Express report, "Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator." Previously, her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani had told ANI that the veteran singer would take time to recover due to her age. The doctor had also informed that she was still in the ICU.

Amid all the updates about her health, Lata Mangeshkar's family members also have been speaking to the media about her condition. Recently, in a chat with Etimes, Asha Bhosle revealed that pujas have been organised at Lata Mangeshkar's house for her quick recovery. Fans, well-wishers and industry people have been praying for her recovery over the past few days.

