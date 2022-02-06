RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan arrive at singer's home; Big B pens heartfelt note

Bollywood mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan were spotted at late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s residence as they arrived to pay their last respects. The legendary singer breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6. The late singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and also visited her home. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid his tribute. The actor has also penned down a blog for the legendary singer.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing the mask and his daughter too when they visited the singer’s residence. Earlier he had also written a blog for her and mentioned, “She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens !.” Anupam Kher, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Javed Akhtar have also reached the residence to pay their tribute. To note, the Central government announced two days of state mourning today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

Her funeral process has been started as reported. The Nightingale of India has been awarded Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to Lata. Anushka, sharing a monochrome photo of a young Lata, wrote on Twitter, "'God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji."

