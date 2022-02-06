Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Anushka Sharma says 'Sad Sad day for India', Priyanka Chopra expresses grief

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sudden demise has left many of her fans, celebrities under shock. Popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India' she was in hospital since January 8. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Several Bollywood actors, TV celebs, politicians offered condolence on social media over the demise of the veteran singer. Her funeral will also take place today at Shivaji Park. Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra also mourned the demise and shared a picture of the veteran singer on their Instagram.

Anushka shared an old image of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “‘God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji.” Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “The music will never stop Om Shanti Lataji #LataMangeshkar.” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral.

As per sources, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought to her Peddar Road residence Prabhu Kunj around 12:30 PM. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards.

To note, Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943.

