Lata Mangeshkar refused several filmmakers & producers to make a biopic on her; Here's Why

Lata Mangeshkar has left a deep void and an irreplaceable spot with her passing away. The legendary veteran singer passed away due to multiple-organ failure on 6 February at a Mumbai hospital. She was cremated the same day with full state honours and a two-day mourning is also being observed in Maharashtra. Several dignitaries and Bollywood personalities came together to pay their last respects on Sunday.

As it goes with every great artiste or sports personality, several producers and filmmakers are usually keen on making a biopic. In fact, many approached the late Lata Mangeshkar too. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, over the years, creators, producers and filmmakers approached the veteran singer to get the rights to chronicle her humble beginnings and rise to fame. Not just a film, but even OTT players were interested in developing a series and had requested the family for the same.

However, as per the report, all those who approached were told to not pursue the project and respect the late singer's privacy. The reason? Turns out, the singer did not want to share anecdotes from her personal life.

A source was quoted saying, "In the last few years, a lot of people wanted to make a biopic on Lata Mangeshkar, but she refused. She wasn’t keen on sharing anecdotes from her personal life."

In her final years, Lata Mangeshkar largely led a private life. The veteran singer was home bound and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in early January after testing positive for Covid-19.

