Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU due to COVID-19, doctor says 'pray for her'

The Nightingale of India, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU at the Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 last week. Since then, fans have been praying for her speedy recovery and many have been trying to get updates about her health. While Lata Mangeshkar's family has been sharing updates about her recovery, the doctors treating also are ensuring that fans know about her health. In the latest update, the doctor at Breach Candy hospital said that the veteran singer will continue to be in ICU.

In a chat with PTI, Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani said that Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU and that everyone will have to wait. The doctor also urged all to pray for her recovery. "She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital," added Dr Pratit Samdani. Earlier, Asha Bhosle also shared an update about her sister who is battling COVID 19 in the ICU at the hospital.

In a chat with Etimes, Asha Bhosle said that since it is COVID 19 case, the family is not allowed to meet Lata Mangeshkar. However, she added that 'Didi is improving' and that she is better than before. She had told Etimes, "They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic."

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers from Bollywood have been constantly praying for her speedy recovery. Mangeshkar, who is 92, is one of the most beloved singers of all times. She has crooned over thirty thousand songs in several Indian languages and has lent her voice to several actresses from different generations from Sridevi to Preity Zinta.

