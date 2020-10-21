Lata Mangeshkar remembers Yash Chopra on his death anniversary: I can’t forget the love and respect he gave me

On legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra's death anniversary, the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar paid an emotional tribute to him. She shared unseen throwback photos with the late legend and remembered him.

Today marks the death anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The late legend is known to be one of the filmmakers who won hearts with his romantic love stories. On his death anniversary, fans of the legend have been remembering him and speaking of this, even the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar shared photos with him and remembered him in her prayers. Lata Mangeshkar sang for almost all the films that late Yash Chopra made and they both had a great bond.

Remembering that, Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account and shared some unseen memories with the late legend. She remembered the love and respect that the filmmaker gave her and paid an emotional tribute to him on his death anniversary. The legendary singer shared two photos. One of the photos dated back to the black and white era where both the filmmaker and singer were young. In another photo, late Yash Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar could be seen holding a Veer Zaara CD in their hand.

Sharing the photos, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki aaj punyatithi hai. Unhone mujhe bahut pyar aur izzat di jo main kabhi bhul nahi sakti. Main Unki yaad ko koti koti pranam karti hun. (Today is my brother Yash Chopra's death anniversary. He gave me a lot of love and respect that I cannot forget. I remember him today and bow down to him.)

Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's tweet:

Mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki aaj punyatithi hai. Unhone mujhe bahut pyar aur izzat di jo main kabhi bhul nahi sakti. Main Unki yaad ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/fSX7XGeTBA — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 21, 2020

Yash Chopra was extremely fond of Lata Mangeshkar and almost in all his films, songs were crooned by the legendary singer. The filmmaker passed away on October 21, 2012 of dengue fever. He was considered to be one of Bollywood's best directors. Several fans of the legend have been remembering him on his death anniversary today.

Also Read|Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×