Lata Mangeshkar reveals on ‘this day’ 79 years ago she had achieved a BIG milestone; Shares a beautiful note

Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to notify her fans that this day she made her radio debut 79 years ago.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar often shares interesting posts on her official Twitter handle. The veteran singer has crooned several hit songs like Mere Khwabon Mein, Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai, Dafli Wale Dafli Baja and several others. Today, the legendary singer took to her Twitter handle to notify her fans that on this day she made her radio debut 79 years ago. She also mentioned in her post that she sang two Natyageet. And when her father heard them, he felt very happy.

Taking to Twitter, the Nightingale of Indian cinema wrote, “Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. (Today, 79 years ago, on December 16, 1941, I sang on the radio for the first time. I sang two Natyageet. When my father heard them, he was very happy. He told my mother, ‘I felt immense pleasure listening to Lata on the radio. Now, I don’t have any worries.)” Take a look:

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar's father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer who trained her from a very young age.

Yesterday, Lata took to her Twitter handle to wish her younger sister and singer Usha on her birthday.

The 91-year-old singer has sung songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many other regional languages. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of prestigious awards like Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and more.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: 10 unknown facts about the Nightingale of India that will leave you intrigued

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Lata Mangeshkar Twitter

Share your comment ×