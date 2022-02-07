Lata Mangeshkar’s 7,600 rare gramophone records of her songs preserved in an Indore museum

Lata Mangeshkar was a legend and her memories will be etched in our lives forever. The veteran singer passed away yesterday, February 6, after suffering from a month-long illness. She was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being tested for COVID-19. She was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in the presence of a lot of big names like Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and others. Now we hear that a museum in Indore has a collection of around 7,600 rare gramophone records of her songs.

Yes! You heard that right. Reportedly, Suman Chourasia set up a 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008. After he heard the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Suman spoke to PTI and expressed his grief. In an interview with PTI, Suman revealed that he had started saving gramophone records of Mangeshkar's songs from 1965, which has now turned into a collection of 7,600 gramophone records, occupying pride of place in the 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum'. "Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them,” he said.

Suman Chourasia also revealed that Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left millions of music lovers like him deeply shocked. He said that he had met the singing legend in 2019 for the last time and could not meet her after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

