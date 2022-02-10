Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in Nashik’s Ramkund; Family members attend ritual

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for heavenly abode on February 6. She was popularly called Nightingale of India and ruled millions of hearts. Her songs are still in the minds of the audience. Today, the family of Lata Mangeshkar bid farewell to the legendary singer. On Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River. News agency ANI shared the pictures and information on Twitter.