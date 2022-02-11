Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar opens up about late singer’s memorial issue

Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise came as a jolt for the nation. The melody queen breathed her last on February 7 and the news sent down a wave of grief among the fans. The legendary singer was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. Post her cremation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a fitting memorial for the deceased singer at Shivaji Park. Later, on Tuesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said that the park should not be held hostage to ugly party politics. Taking to Twitter, the MNS secretary wrote, “Dadar residents have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachment. They want the park to remain an open playground. It is my ardent appeal that Shivaji Park should not be sacrificed for petty party politics.”

Commenting on the same, Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar said that the politics which is going on concerning the singer's memorial should be immediately stopped as the family doesn’t support it. “Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came up with a proposal to Lata Mangeshkar for a musical institute on her name and she gave a nod to it. We want that legacy to continue and her musical skills to be kept alive. If we want to celebrate her legacy we will support the music institute and not the memorial,” said Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Amid the ongoing issue, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Any decision on a memorial will have to be considered after consultation with the Mangeshkar family. And, more importantly, it should be done in a way to match her high stature so as to do justice to Lata Mangeshkar”, as per a report in Indian Express.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She passed away on February 07 after her health condition deteriorated.

