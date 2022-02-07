Lata Mangeshkar’s demise: Preity Zinta, Boney Kapoor & others pay tribute to late veteran singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose countless melodies are loved globally, passed away following prolonged illness on Sunday morning, i.e. February 07. She was 92. The singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on January 8 and spent nearly a month in the ICU, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Several prominent personalities from different fraternities paid their last respect to the legendary singer at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The heartbreaking news sent the entire nation into a state of grief.

A while back, actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and paid her last respects. She wrote, “R.I.P Lataji. May god give peace to your soul. You might have left us physically but you will live in our hearts forever. Thank you so much for all those magical songs. This really is the end of an era. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Well-known filmmaker Boney Kapoor also remember the legendary singer and shared a video from Pukar sets. “Blessed & Honoured to have Lata ji join us for a week in Hyderabad to capture her enacting the song for our film Pukar. All of us were in awe of her. The humble person that she was, she mixed with the unit in no time and won our hearts with the care and love that she gave us. Even though she was a frugal eater, she was a ‘foodie’ (as what today’s generation would describe her) and she made sure we all tried different dishes. She would regale both Sri and me with the most amusing anecdotes from her past which would leave us in splits. One of the most memorable week of my life which I shall always treasure,” he wrote along with the clip.

Even actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of Lata Mangeshkar and offered condolences. He wrote, “Lata di’s demise is a huge loss to the nation. I grew up listening to her songs because she was my dadi’s fav singer. So, her loss brings back a deluge of memories and nostalgia. Lata di was and will always be the pride of India. Her name will be etched with glowing letters in the history of Indian cinema. It is not just an end of an era. It’s the end of multiple eras.”

