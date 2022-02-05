Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates again and is on ventilator, doctors confirm

It’s been almost a month since Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised in Mumbai. The legendary singer had contracted with COVID 19 early this year and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital wherein she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. While Lata Mangeshkar has been in ICU ever since then, fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. And now, as per a recent update, the legendary singer’s health has deteriorated once again and is said to be critical. The news was confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating Lata.

Sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health, the doctors stated that she has been shifted on a ventilator and is under observation of a team of doctors. Talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”. To note, Lata was removed from the ventilator last week. “Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious,” the doctors had stated earlier.

It was also reported that while there were improvements in Lata’s health, doctors were still waiting for her to recover to discharge her. Earlier, the singer’s close friend Anusha Srinivasan had also revealed that, “She is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

