Lata Mangeshkar’s health shows marginal recovery; ‘Her ventilator support was removed’, says doctor

In an unfortunate turn of events, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Along with this, Mangeshkar also suffered from pneumonia. The singer continued to remain in the ICU for quite a few days before Lata Mangeshkar’s team revealed that her health has been improving gradually.

Now, as per a report by ETimes, the ICU doctor Pratit Samdani said, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has marginally improved. Her ventilator support was removed two days ago. She will continue to be under observation in ICU: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital” The singer’s close friend Anusha Srinivasan also revealed that, “she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes.”

Previously, while sharing her health update via Twitter, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

Friends and family of the singer continue to pray for her speedy recovery. A slew of fans have also taken to social media to extend their support in the difficult time.

