Lata Mangeshkar’s last recorded song was Gayatri Mantra for Isha Ambani's wedding; More inside

It is the end of an era as Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning after she breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Since morning all her fans, family members, Bollywood celebrities and others have been mourning the loss of the singer. Many celebrities have come to the singer’s residence to pay their last respects. After the news of her death spread on social media, fans started pouring in tributes to the legendary singer. Many also started sharing snippets from her illustrious career. But, do you know about the last song Lata Mangeshkar recorded?

According to reports in India Today, Lata Mangeshkar recorded the Gayatri Mantra along with a message of congratulation especially for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. To note the couple got married on December 12, 2018, and the legendary singer’s recording was played during the wedding. According to sources, Mangeshkar recited the Gayatri Mantra perfectly in a single take. Indeed it is the end of an era and everyone is going to miss her.

Having led an eventful and rich life of several milestones, Lata Mangeshkar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1990. For her contribution to Indian music, she also was bestowed with Padma Bhushan in 1969 and Bharat Ratna in 2001. She began her career as a singer back in 1942 and never looked back. She recorded innumerable songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

In her decades-spanning career, she worked with several music directors like Madan Mohan, SD Burman, RD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, OP Nayyar to name a few. Not just this, she has lent her voice to many female stars like Sridevi, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Preity Zinta and many others. She is survived by her 3 sisters - Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

