Lata Mangeshkar’s remaining ashes immersed in Mumbai waters; Report

It’s been a week since Lata Mangeshkar passed away and her unfortunate demise had left an unfillable void not just in the lives of her loved ones but also in the lives of her fans. For the uninitiated, the legendary singer breathed her last on February 6 after prolonged hospitalisation post getting diagnosed with COVID 19 and pneumonia. While her last rites were performed in Mumbai, it was reported that Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes were immersed in Nashik’s Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River.

And now as per a report by ETimes, it is reported that Lata Mangeshkar’s family had kept half of her ashes to be immersed in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. According to media reports, Lata’s brother Hridaynath, her niece Rachna and nephew Adinath along with few family members had travelled to Gateway of India to perform the rituals. “Lata ji loved Mumbai to the core. Her family felt that it would be only fitting if her ashes are immersed in the waters of Mumbai. This had been decided on the day that Lata ji passed away. It wasn't something that was decided on the second or third day after her demise,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, Lata had recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and foreign languages. She received several accolades and honours throughout her career. In 1989, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India. While her demise had sent a wave of grief across the nation, the entire film industry took to their respective social media accounts to mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

