Lata Mangeshkar shows a slight improvement in her health, still in ICU; Report

A few days back, Lata Mangeshkar fans received a major shock when the veteran singer was admitted to the hospital and was kept in ICU after she tested positive for COVID-19. Although, her family and the doctors had been assuring that the singer is not in a critical condition but fans have been worried for Lata. But, Thursday morning has come as a big sigh of relief for her fans as the doctors of Breach Candy Hospital, where the singer is admitted have revealed that she is showing a slight improvement in her health.

ANI took to their Twitter handle and informed all Lata Mangeshkar fans about her health. In their tweet, they wrote, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani.” The news of the legendary singer testing positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by Lata’s niece Rachna while speaking to ANI. She also stated that the legendary singer is doing fine and has been admitted to ICU as a precautionary measure. She also urged fans to pray for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery and respect their privacy at this crucial time. Fans did the same and took to social media to send out prayers and recovery wishes for the well being of their favourite songstress.

Notably, the 92-year-old singer is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Bollywood. She was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

