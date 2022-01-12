Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, will continue to be under observation for 10 to 12 days: Report

Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing positive with COVID-19, is still in the ICU. A new health update was shared by Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dr Samdhani revealed that the veteran singer is still in the ICU as she has been tested positive and also has pneumonia.

He added that the 92-year-old singer will continue to be under observation at the hospital for 10 to 12 days. He said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia."

ANI confirmed the same in a tweet. Take a look at it below:

Earlier, Dr Samdhani had confirmed to ETimes that the singer was indeed admitted in the ICU. He had said, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on Saturday night and yes, she is also suffering from pneumonia." The singer's niece had said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."