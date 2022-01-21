Lata Mangeshkar still in observation in ICU; Spokesperson says ‘Let us pray for her speedy recovery’

The third wave of COVID 19, which came along with a new variant Omicron, had emerged as a matter of concern for everyone. The cases have been increasing at a significant rate and not just commoners but several celebs were also diagnosed with COVID 19. Amid this, Lata Mangeshkar also made the headlines after she was tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. While fans have been praying for her recovery, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson has shared an update about the legendary singer’s health and said that she is still under observation in ICU.

In the statement, Lata’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer that the 92 year old singer continues to be treated and is still in ICU. She also urged Lata’s massive fans to pray for the legendary singer’s speedy recovery so that she can return home soon. “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home,” Anushka was quoted saying to India Today.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted on a ventilator and that her health has been deteriorating. However, Anushka had shunned the reports and stated, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home”.