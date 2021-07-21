Lata Mangeshkar to Sunil Chhetri, 5 biopics on these inspiring Indian personalities we would love to see.

Biopics on the silver screen have always made for great visual, entertaining and dramatic content. While filmmakers have served us with several biopics in the last decade or so, there are many others which are currently in the pipeline. From a film based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami to starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the scope of biopic ranges far and wide.

Today, we rounded up some inspiring Indian personalities whom we would love to see a biopic on. These personalities have made an impact on people across generations, motivated children and youth and done exemplary work in their respective fields.

Dutee Chand

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 coming up, India will be counting on Dutee Chand to raise the tricolour high and proud. The sprinter has given India several reasons to cheer in the past with her podium finishes at the Jakarta Asian Games and Universiade. Dutee, who hails from a weaver family, also became a national champion in 2012 in the under-18 category, when she clocked 11.85 seconds in the 100 metres event. Apart from her amazing track career, Dutee also openly came out as gay in 2019 making her the first Indian athlete ever to talk about her same-sex relationship.

Sushma Swaraj

The late politician and one of India's most popular foreign ministers to date, Sushma Swaraj was widely known among young Indians for her prompt responses on Twitter. Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in 2019, was one of India's prominent female politicians in a space that is dominated by males even today. Apart from being a powerful orator, Sushma Swaraj also broke the glass ceilings in her political journey.

Hailing from a middle class Indian family. Sushma became the youngest state cabinet minister at 25. By the time she was 27, she became the state president of her party. She also was the first woman chief minister of Delhi, the second woman to become the Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the first full-time woman external affairs minister of India. Now, wouldn't Sushma Swaraj's rise to the top make for an interesting screenplay.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Fondly known as the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the President of India from 2002 to 2007. As an aerospace scientist, Dr Kalam spearheaded several of India's space programmes and military missile development efforts. From his humble beginnings in n Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu to being a globally recognised icon, Dr Kalam's life story is nothing short of impressive. He passed away after a cardiac arrest in 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.

Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen voice has given several songs in Bollywood legendary status over the last few decades. The 91-year-old singer is one of the most prominent singers in the music industry and had humble beginnings in Indore. Being the eldest of five siblings, Lata has paved the way forward in the field of music. In 1974, Lata Mangeshkar was also the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Having been awarded the Bharat Ratna and several National Film Awards, Lata Mangeshkar is one of India's most inspiring personalities and to see a biopic on this legendary artist would be nothing short of exciting.

Sunil Chettri

Another sportsperson whose story we would love to see on the silver screen is Indian footballer Sunil Chettri. With his mum and dad both having played football on a national level, Sunil Chettri was strongly influenced by them and began playing at an early age. He began his career at the legendary Mohun Bagan football club and grew from strength to strength. Even though India's football team falls in the bottom half of the world rankings, Sunil Chettri has been responsible for putting India on the world map. He comes just after the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when it comes to international goals.

Which Indian personality do you think deserves a biopic?

